Norks Nix Yanks' Pix

I was barely aware of The Interview until, while sitting through a trailer for what seemed like just another idiotic leaden comedy, my youngest informed me that the North Koreans had denounced the film as "an act of war". If it is, they seem to have won it fairly decisively: Kim Jong-Un has just vaporized a Hollywood blockbuster as totally as if one of his No Dong missiles had taken out the studio. As it is, the fellows with no dong turned out to be the executives of Sony Pictures.

Read the full piece at SteyneOnline->

I do think this country has caved in on this situation. I'm not sure what the appropriate response should have been. I guess I should be glad that our government didn't take the opportunity to "protect" us by subjecting all movie goers, or anyone entering a 1 mile radius of a movie theater should be subject to a general search by government "law enforcement" or "peace keepers."

Still, it's sad that a nut job dictator on the other side of the world can stifle free speech and entertainment in the USA.

I guess there are no super powers any more. The USA certainly isn't one.