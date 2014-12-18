'Team America' screenings also pulled from theaters

NEW YORK (AP) — Programmed as a playful substitute to "The Interview," Trey Parker and Matt Stone's North Korea comedy "Team America: World Police" also has been pulled from theaters.

Texas' Alamo Drafthouse said it had to pull its plans to screen "Team America" on Dec. 27 "due to circumstances beyond our control." The chain's theater in Richardson, Texas, had advertised the screening as a show of support for freedom.

"The film was pulled from release," said Alamo Drafthouse spokeswoman Brandy Fons.

A spokesperson for Paramount declined to comment.