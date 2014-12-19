Obama's 'Operation Choke Point'

Almost unbelievably, the Obama administration is involved in another scandalous abuse of power, one that has largely escaped the public’s attention. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released a report December 8 detailing the abuses by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), operating under the auspices of a program known as Operation Choke Point. Run by the Departments of Justice and Treasury, Operation Choke Point was supposed to target illegal businesses and prevent them from obtaining access to the U.S. financial system. Yet damning emails unearthed by investigators reveal regulatory officials were motivated by personal animus toward certain businesses. “It’s appalling that our government is working around the law to vindictively attack businesses they find objectionable,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA), Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said in a press release.

I also recommend reading the full report from the Oversight and Government Reform committee. Here's a quote from that report, from the "Key Findings" section:

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the primary federal regulator of over 4,500 banks, targeted legal industries. FDIC equated legitimate and regulated activities such as coin dealers and firearms and ammunition sales with inherently pernicious or patently illegal activities such as Ponzi schemes, debt consolidation scams, and drug paraphernalia.

This program sought to make it difficult for certain businesses to process payments (credit and debit cards) and to limit access to the financial system by these businesses. It was sold as "fraud prevention," to target "Ponzi schemes, debt consolidation fraud, escort services, online gambling" and other illegal or fraudulent activity.

However, the officials involved also listed other lawful, legitimate businesses on the "high risk" list, including "firearms sellers, ammunition vendors, and coin dealers." These businesses also have had accounts closed, or have had difficulty opening accounts with banks to accept payments from credit and debit cards.