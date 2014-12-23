How to be a Good Liberal

In the interest of "balance," I've posted this.

If you'd rather read humor(?) about Republicans, check out Mick719's seed, "Things Republicans Believe "

In order to be a good liberal you have to believe...

that there were no charities before welfare,

that there was no art before federal funding,

that taxes are too low, but ATM fees are too high,

that the AIDS virus is spread by a lack of federal funding,

that taxing the use of gasoline or other energy will reduce the use of gasoline or other energy, but taxing work and investment will not reduce work and investment,