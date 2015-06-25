This is what ultimately happened to Lois Lerner's crashed hard drive.

In testimony today presented to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform by J. Russell George, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and Timothy P. Camus, Deputy Inspector General for Investigations, Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, this was presented.

We determined by obtaining the certificate of destruction dated April 16, 2012, interviews with the facility manager, and a search of the facility, that this shipment of hard drives was destroyed using an AMERI-SHRED AMS-750HD shredder. TIGTA agents observed the shredder in operation and noted that the shredder cut the inserted hard drives into quarter-sized pieces,and according to the facility manager, those pieces are then sold for scrap.

The video shows an Ameri-shred AMS-750HD shredder in action.

Note, this demonstration video does not show Lois Lerner's actual hard drive being destroyed, but it does show the same model of shredder (at a different facility) operating on another hard drive.