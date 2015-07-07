SWAT team enters wrong home, homeowner cited for broken window

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A homeowner is suing the city of St. Louis after a SWAT team broke down his front door, but they had the wrong house.Leon Walker and his family live in the 5600 block of Geraldine, where a SWAT team broke down the door to execute the search warrant, which was for a man who lived two doors down. ====snip==== After finding nothing at the Walker house, a building inspector issued the Walker family a citation.

OK, whenever someone says "if you're doing nothing wrong, you have nothing to fear," tell them about this one.

The police SWAT team broke windows and broke down the door of the wrong house. When they can't find what they are searching for, they cite the homeowner for a broken window (the window they broke during their botched SWAT entry).

If the homeowner had been armed, he'd be dead now.

All part of the war on (some) drugs (not covered by Obamacare).