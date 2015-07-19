Newsvine

@CommonCentsUSA

About Articles: 39 Seeds: 364 Comments: 2614 Since: Sep 2011

Hiram (Georgia) residents hold watch at recruitment center

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by @CommonCentsUSA View Original Article: Fox 5 Atlanta News
Seeded on Sun Jul 19, 2015 12:46 PM
Discuss:

The morning after a deadly attack on two military centers in Chattanooga, residents in Hiram are standing watch outside the local recruiting office with their personal firearms. It is their unique way of honoring the fallen Marines and they said to protect the lives of those who serve in the military.

=====snip=====

Recruiting offices are designated as being "gun-free zones" which means officers working there cannot carry their sidearm into the building.

Read the full story -->

These are the brave soldiers who protected us for years fighting terrorists in far-away foreign countries.

Now they are home, and they can't even defend themselves against terrorists.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor