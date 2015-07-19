Hiram (Georgia) residents hold watch at recruitment center

The morning after a deadly attack on two military centers in Chattanooga, residents in Hiram are standing watch outside the local recruiting office with their personal firearms. It is their unique way of honoring the fallen Marines and they said to protect the lives of those who serve in the military.
=====snip=====
Recruiting offices are designated as being "gun-free zones" which means officers working there cannot carry their sidearm into the building.
These are the brave soldiers who protected us for years fighting terrorists in far-away foreign countries.
Now they are home, and they can't even defend themselves against terrorists.