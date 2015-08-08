Stolen police firearms endanger public, police: Editorial

In April, a thief stole an unmarked SUV and two handguns that Orange County drug agents Eric Wheeler and Nicole Hansen left on the floor in a purse during a swim date in Daytona Beach. In July, a submachine gun and three other guns were pinched from an unmarked Orange County sheriff's vehicle outside a deputy's Casselberry home.

And in the most recent weapons theft — the first in 20 years involving Winter Park police guns — Winter Park Officer John Combas was relieved of a .223-caliber AR-15 assault rifle with a loaded, 30-round magazine and a .40-caliber Glock pistol with three loaded, 16-round magazines that he left in his undercover car outside his south Orange County home.

Read the full story at the Orlando Sentinel->