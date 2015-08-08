Stolen police firearms endanger public, police: Editorial

In April, a thief stole an unmarked SUV and two handguns that Orange County drug agents Eric Wheeler and Nicole Hansen left on the floor in a purse during a swim date in Daytona Beach. In July, a submachine gun and three other guns were pinched from an unmarked Orange County sheriff's vehicle outside a deputy's Casselberry home.
And in the most recent weapons theft — the first in 20 years involving Winter Park police guns — Winter Park Officer John Combas was relieved of a .223-caliber AR-15 assault rifle with a loaded, 30-round magazine and a .40-caliber Glock pistol with three loaded, 16-round magazines that he left in his undercover car outside his south Orange County home.
Seems the police are failing at "gun control." They can't even control their own guns and keep them from being stolen.
