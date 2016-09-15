Katie Couric, 'Under the Gun' Director Face $13M Defamation Lawsuit

A pro-gun group contends that Couric’s question didn’t leave them speechless — allegedly deceptive editing accomplished that. Can silence in a certain context be held up as a defamatory statement? The Virginia Citizens Defense League is hoping the answer is affirmative in a $13 million lawsuit against Katie Couric, Stephanie Soechtig and Epix over the documentary film Under the Gun.

This "news story" is also deceptive and incomplete.

The VCDL doesn't "allege" that the film was deceptively edited and did not "accurately represent their response."

The official website for the "mockumentary" film has a "Statement from Katie" which includes this:

When VCDL members recently pointed out that they had in fact immediately answered this question, I went back and reviewed it and agree that those eight seconds do not accurately represent their response. VCDL members have a right for their answers to be shared and so we have posted a transcript of their responses here. I regret that those eight seconds were misleading and that I did not raise my initial concerns more vigorously.

I'm not sure if the VCDL folks have everything they need to prevail.

If this goes to trial, at least the "producers" of the fake documentary will be exposed in their deceptive editing and misleading practices.