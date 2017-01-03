Russian hackers more numerous than previously thought

Suspicions of Russian meddling in U.S. elections were confirmed Monday, when in the course of the Wisconsin recount Russian hackers succeeded in adding 131 more votes to Trump's victory.

Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan along with Senators Mitch McConnell, John McCain, and Lindsey Graham joined Podesta's condemnation of Russian hackers. "These Russians are not our friends," McConnell said. "Any influence on our predetermined elections coming from such far-away and foreign to us states as Iowa, Michigan, or Wisconsin is disturbing, unacceptable, and requires a bipartisan investigation." "It defies belief that some Republicans would be reluctant to investigate Russian hackers," McConnell said, adding that the hackers are hiding in plain sight. "Go to any Trump rally - the place is packed with tens of thousands of Russian hackers. They're attracted to Trump like bees to honey. I demand that we investigate every single one of them."

There are several pictures of large crowds of "Russian Hackers" at Trump's "Thank You tour" rallies last month. The "Russian Hackers" are easily identified by their red hats with the text "Make America Great Again", and their "Make America Great Again" signs.

