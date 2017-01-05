For Me, Obamacare Means Self-Pay And Never Getting Doctors You Need

This wouldn’t be the first time I’ve negotiated a price directly with a healthcare provider since getting my Obamacare-compliant individual insurance. I worked out a price I could afford with Dr. A and did direct pay to get a CT-scan of my sinuses in October.

Rather than go through insurance, which wouldn’t pay for the CT-scan anyway (at least not until I reached my $6,000 deductible), I called around and found the cheapest imaging center. You see, they don’t want to deal with insurance companies either, so they offer an enormous discount if you pay at the time of service. I was able to get a CT-scan for $247.

At the end of the day, I’m paying hundreds of dollars a month for an insurance plan that doesn’t cover the doctors I need to see and has such a high deductible that I end up paying for most costs out of pocket anyway. And it doesn’t even allow the use of a Health Savings Account.