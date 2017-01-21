Newsvine

Army Adopts Sig Sauer Sidearm

The U.S. Army announced on Thursday that it would adopt a new sidearm manufactured by Sig Sauer.

The Army awarded Sig Sauer the contract for a brand new Modular Handgun System worth up to $580 million over 10 years. That sum will equip the military branch with the P320 beginning this year once operational testing is complete. It will replace the standard issue Beretta M9 that the Army currently employs.

