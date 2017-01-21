Venezuela, North Korea offer Trump-free 'safe spaces'

The glorious workers' paradise of Venezuela has joined with The People's Republic of North Korea to offer asylum to Democrats, progressives, socialists, occupy members, snowflakes, fellow travelers, journalists, the woman screaming "no" at the inauguration, celebrities promising to leave, Bernie Sanders supporters, Marxists, and all others suffering from the reality that Trump is now the President of the USA.

This in effect will offer a "safe space" to all who need it - a safe space that is free from Trump and the evil rethuglikkkans, Tea Parties, and other intolerant deplorables.