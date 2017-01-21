Newsvine

Venezuela, North Korea offer Trump-free 'safe spaces'

Seeded by @CommonCentsUSA View Original Article: The People's Cube
Seeded on Sat Jan 21, 2017 3:06 PM
The glorious workers' paradise of Venezuela has joined with The People's Republic of North Korea to offer asylum to Democrats, progressives, socialists, occupy members, snowflakes, fellow travelers, journalists, the woman screaming "no" at the inauguration, celebrities promising to leave, Bernie Sanders supporters, Marxists, and all others suffering from the reality that Trump is now the President of the USA.

This in effect will offer a "safe space" to all who need it - a safe space that is free from Trump and the evil rethuglikkkans, Tea Parties, and other intolerant deplorables.

 

In these nations:

