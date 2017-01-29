International outrage as Trump enrolls ISIS into Obamacare

It's only Trump's second full day on the job, and already he has drawn international criticism: in an executive order signed today, the new president has enrolled all members of ISIS into Obamacare, effective immediately.

Defending his decision, President Trump told reporters, "Look, I know it's controversial, blah, blah, blah. But to me it's genius. I'm gonna make ISIS go on Obamacare, and I'm going to make them pay for it. It's what I campaigned on, and I'm gonna make it happen in the first 100 days."

In the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer rushed to a microphone. "We're better than this," he said, peering over his glasses while registering indignation. "I know Trump was bragging about bringing back waterboarding and worse, but this - THIS - is over the top. Such cruel treatment of an enemy, even ISIS, is way out of accord with the Geneva Convention."