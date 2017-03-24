Comrades, it's time to celebrate #VenezuelaHour

Celebrate #VenezuelaHour in place of #EarthHour to fully comprehend what the EcoSocialists would like to impose on the people of the earth.Once again it’s that time of year where the Socialists of every nation illustrate what their horrific ideology would actually be like in practice with #EarthHour. But one only has to look at the “Worker’s Paradise™” of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to see their plans in full flour.So instead of traditional celebration, #VenezuelaHour will simulate the abject horror of living under the Left’s Socialist National agenda. However, one cannot get the full impact of this short a time span. The garbage eating contest would take up the better part of that time at best, but this is just to get the flavor of things.