RINOcare lesson for Trump: Work with conservatives, not with the swamp

Thankfully, this travesty was finally pulled from the floor. But the lies and principles behind this bill, culminating with Rep. Collins literally echoing the modus operandi of Nancy Pelosi, demonstrates that we don’t have a party that represents our views.

They said we needed the House. They got it.

They said they needed the Senate.They got it.

They said once we have the presidency we’d repeal it.

The fifth sentence of Ryan’s “Better Way to Fix Health Care” declared, "Obamacare must be fully repealed so we can start over and take a new approach."

Now they look at us like we are from Mars when we actually want them to repeal it and not merely preserve it with more insolvency.